Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Edwards is the Ravens' No.1 running back "right now," Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Harbaugh made the comment during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine, an event Edwards wasn't even invited to one year ago. Edwards went on to lead the team with 718 yards and two touchdowns as an undrafted rookie despite not taking on a major role until Week 11. As it stands, Edwards will be the starter in what projects to be one of the league's most run-heavy offenses. Kenneth Dixon looked good once he got back on the field in 2018 and will warrant his own workload, and the Ravens could still add depth at the position via free agency or the mid-to-late rounds of the upcoming draft. Still, Edwards did enough for himself to earn top billing on the depth chart heading into 2019.