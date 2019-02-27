Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Edwards "right now is our No.1 running back."

Harbaugh made the comment during his media availability at the combine, an event Edwards wasn't even invited to at this time a year ago. Edwards then went on to lead the team with 718 yards and two touchdowns as an undrafted rookie despite not taking on a major role until Week 11. As it stands, Edwards will be the starting running back in what projects to be one of the league's most run-heavy offenses. Kenneth Dixon looked good once he got back on the field in 2018 and will warrant his own workload, and the Ravens could still add depth at the position via free agency or the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. Still, Edwards did enough for himself to get the starter label heading into the new league year.