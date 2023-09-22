Edwards could have less competition for backfield snaps and touches Sunday against the Colts, as fellow running back Justice Hill (foot) has been ruled out.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Hill suffered a toe injury in practice during the week leading up to Sunday's game against Indianapolis. Through two weeks, Hill has notched 19 carries to Edwards' 18. While Edwards is expected to handle the bulk of rushing attempts, veterans Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake are likely to spell him in passing situations.