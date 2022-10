Edwards (knee) wasn't activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, coach John Harbaugh indicated Friday that Edwards is getting close to a return, but at this stage the running back isn't quite ready to make his season debut. With Justice Hill (hamstring) listed as doubtful, look for Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis to work behind J.K. Dobbins versus New York on Sunday.