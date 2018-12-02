Ravens' Gus Edwards: Not expected to be limited
Edwards (ankle), who is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, will start and isn't expected to face any limitations due to the injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The questionable designation Edwards carried into the contest implied some level of concern about his health, but apparently not enough for the Ravens to institute a hard cap on his play count. After racking up 233 yards on 40 carries the past two weeks, Edwards should be in store for another big workload on the ground against a shaky Atlanta defense, assuming game flows allows for it. Ty Montgomery and Kenneth Dixon are more likely candidates to pick up snaps out of the backfield on obvious passing downs.
