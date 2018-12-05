Ravens' Gus Edwards: Not listed on injury report
Edwards (ankle) does not appear on the Ravens' Week 14 injury report.
Edwards has been tending to an ankle issue of late, but he logged 21 carries for 82 yards in Week 13's win over the Falcons and isn't even on the Ravens' injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Edwards is thus slated to head the Baltimore backfield in Week 14, and he'll take aim at a Kansas City defense that is allowing an average of 122 rushing yards per game to date.
