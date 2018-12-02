Ravens' Gus Edwards: On track to play
Edwards (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edwards' full participation in Friday's practice never seemed to put him at much risk of sitting out Sunday, despite his designation. After clearing the century mark in rushing yardage in both of the past two weeks, Edwards should again be slated for ample work on the ground while sharing the backfield with signal-caller Lamar Jackson, who will fill in for Joe Flacco (hip) for the third straight game. Edwards is well positioned to hold down the No. 1 job at running back the rest of the season after the Ravens placed Alex Collins (foot) on injured reserve Saturday.
