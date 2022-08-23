Edwards (knee) was moved from the Active/PUP list to the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, ruling him out for the first four games of the regular season.

Edwards is well behind fellow ACL tear sufferer J.K. Dobbins, who was activated from reserve/PUP on Aug. 8 and has been brought along slowly throughout training camp. Mike Davis started the team's first two preseason games and seemingly will be first in line for the Week 1 start if Dobbins isn't ready Justice Hill has been next through the rotation after Davis, followed by rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Badie and then 2021 UDFA Nate McCrary. It's a less-than-impressive group behind Dobbins, leaving room for Edwards to regain a significant role if he can back to full strength or something close to it.