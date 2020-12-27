Edwards rushed 15 times for 85 yards and secured both his targets for 37 yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Edwards ended up pacing the Ravens in rushing yards, slightly outgaining Lamar Jackson (80 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (77 yards), the latter having exited the game briefly in the second half with a chest injury. Edwards' receiving yardage total also qualified as second on the team for the afternoon, and the third-year back now boasts four games with at least 73 yards rushing despite not having logged more than 16 carries in any of those contests. The 25-year-old will look to continue producing in a complementary capacity during Baltimore's Week 17 divisional clash versus the Bengals.