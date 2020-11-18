Edwards had seven carries for 42 yards and added one catch for 31 yards on two targets against the Patriots.

Mark Ingram was back, which impacted the snap distribution in the Baltimore backfield. Still, Edwards was effective when on the field. His snap share fell below 25 percent but Edwards is still seeing carries on a high percentage of his snaps. Put another way, Edwards has a 44.3 percentage of snaps with a touch, which is 63rd percentile among running backs. It's also worth noting that Edwards has gotten some work in the passing game the last three weeks; Edwards had three targets in six games before the bye and now has three catches for 42 yards in three games since the bye. It's not a significant target volume, but given Edwards' previous absence from the passing game, this is a development worth monitoring in the coming weeks. Baltimore hosts Tennessee on Sunday.