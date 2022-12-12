Edwards rushed the ball 13 times for 66 yards in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.
Edwards entered the game with a season-high of 16 carries, so he didn't lose much in terms of workload due to the return of J.K. Dobbins. Despite working fairly efficiently, Edwards was still overshadowed by Dobbins, who tallied 120 rushing yards and a touchdown. The duo figure to form a 1-2 punch out of Baltimore's backfield, with Dobbins appearing to be the top option. Even so, Edwards should be a safe bet for double-digit touches on a weekly basis.
