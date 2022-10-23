Edwards (knee) rushed 16 times for 66 yards and two touchdowns and failed to bring in his only target in the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

The Rutgers product somewhat surprisingly took on lead-back duties in his first regular-season game action since 2020, going into the end zone from seven yards out in the second quarter and one yard away in the third period. Edwards comfortably led the backfield in carries, with Kenyan Drake, who'd put together a 100-yard effort in Week 6, five carries behind him. Having seemingly proven the health of his surgically repaired knee, Edwards appears likely to continue handling a heavy workload as long as J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains on injured reserve, with his next opportunity to knock off rust coming in a Week 8 Thursday night road matchup against the Buccaneers.