Edwards carried 21 times for 130 yards and caught one of two targets for two additional yards during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Steelers.

Edwards thrived as the team's featured back, rumbling for 6.2 yards per carry en route to a new career high in rushing. Perhaps the only gripe for Edwards' fantasy owners in this one was his inability to find the end zone, as backfield mate Justice Hill vultured a red zone touchdown from him in the second quarter. Still, it was an excellent performance from the second-year back, who could play a role in the team's divisional-round game if Mark Ingram (calf) is still limited by his injury.