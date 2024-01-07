Edwards rushed 10 times for 48 yards with a lost fumble and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Pittsburgh.
Edwards performed well on a per-carry basis, but his fantasy line suffered from a lack of touchdowns coupled with a fumble in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss. Backup Melvin Gordon also coughed up the rock earlier in the contest, giving both teams two turnovers on eight combined loose balls in slick conditions at M&T Bank Stadium. Edwards' 10 carries finished ahead of the aforementioned Gordon (seven) and Justice Hill (zero), putting the veteran on track to lead the Ravens' backfield committee in the AFC divisional round.
More News
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Solid numbers in Week 17 win•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Keeps finding end zone•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Gets 11th TD as Mitchell goes down•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Held to 15 yards•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Loses ground in backfield split•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Two more touchdowns in win•