Edwards rushed 10 times for 48 yards with a lost fumble and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Pittsburgh.

Edwards performed well on a per-carry basis, but his fantasy line suffered from a lack of touchdowns coupled with a fumble in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss. Backup Melvin Gordon also coughed up the rock earlier in the contest, giving both teams two turnovers on eight combined loose balls in slick conditions at M&T Bank Stadium. Edwards' 10 carries finished ahead of the aforementioned Gordon (seven) and Justice Hill (zero), putting the veteran on track to lead the Ravens' backfield committee in the AFC divisional round.