Edwards ran for 101 yards on seven carries during Tuesday's 34-17 win against Dallas.
Baltimore reached 200-plus rush yards for the 12th time since the start of 2019, while also posting the second-highest rushing output of any team this season (294 yards). Edwards was integral to attaining those distinctions, breaking off three runs of 20-plus yards against a Cowboys defense that has conceded more than 260 rushing yards on three different occasions this season. However, he only garnered one more carry than Mark Ingram in Ingram's return from a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nevertheless, with an explosive performance in Week 13, Edwards seems poised to maintain a significant role for the stretch run.