Edwards (toe) practiced fully Thursday.

Edwards missed Wednesday's practice, but the running back's return to a full session one day later paves the way for him to continue to lead the Ravens' backfield Sunday against the Seahawks. In his team's Week 8 victory over the Cardinals, Edwards logged 34 of a possible 65 snaps on offense, while recording a season-high 19 carries for 80 yards and three TDs, as well as two catches for 14 yards. Barring any in-game setbacks, Edwards should continue to earn enough volume this weekend to merit consideration in Week 9 fantasy lineups.