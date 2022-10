Edwards (knee) is practicing Wednesday and looks to be closet to a return among Baltimore's players on the PUP/NFI lists, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens designated Edwards to return from PUP on Oct. 5 and have one more week to activate him to their roster. He could have a role if he's ready for this Sunday's game against Cleveland or a Week 7 matchup with Tampa next Thursday, as the Ravens now have J.K. Dobbins dealing with tightness in his surgically repaired knee.