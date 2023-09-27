Edwards (head) is at practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards left Sunday's loss to the Colts in the second half to be evaluated for a concussion and didn't end up returning during the fourth quarter or overtime. Melvin Gordon filled in as the lead back down the stretch, with the Ravens having already lost J.K. Dobbins to a Achilles tear Week 1 and Justice HIll to turf toe Week 2. Hill missed another practice Wednesday and thus seems less likely than Edwards to suit up this Sunday in Cleveland.