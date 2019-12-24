Ravens' Gus Edwards: Primed for increased workload
Edwards is in line for more work in Week 17 with Mark Ingram (calf) ruled out against the Steelers.
Edwards turned in his second-highest rushing output of the season against the Brown in Week 16, taking 12 carries for 66 yards. Edwards is ripping off 5.2 yards per carry on the season and is now primed to take on the bulk of the rushing work for at least the season finale with Ingram sidelined. He'll likely cede passing-down work to rookie Justice Hill, however.
