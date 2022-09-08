Edwards (knee), who is on the reserve/PUP list and in line to miss at least the first four games of the season, indicated Wednesday that he is progressing well at this stage, Kevin Eck of the Ravens' official site reports. "For everybody wondering about my recovery I'm doing great and I'm very close," noted Edwards, who is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he suffered last September.

The earliest Edwards is eligible to play is in Week 5 when the Ravens host the Bengals. If he's available at that time, what sort of workload he may see then hinges on the health and availability of the team's other backfield options at that point in the season. As Week 1 approaches, J.K. Dobbins' (knee) status for Sunday's game against the Jets is TBD, with Mike Davis, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill on hand to handle Baltimore's RB duties this weekend if he is held out.