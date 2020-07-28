Edwards signed his exclusive rights tender with the Ravens on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Edwards has impressed with his reps through two seasons, averaging 25.5 offensive snaps per game en route to consecutive 700-yard campaigns on the ground. Overall, he's ran at a clip of 5.3 YPC and earned 29 red-zone carries in 27 contests. The Ravens nonetheless nabbed J.K. Dobbins in the second round of April's draft, creating a three-headed monster in the backfield behind starter Mark Ingram. Edwards' experience and production could help him remain in the RB rotation, but he may be hard-pressed to match his pro workload (10 carries per game) to date.
More News
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Affected by Dobbins pick•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Retained for 2020•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Underutilized in shocking loss•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Could see bigger role Saturday•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Piles up 132 scrimmage yards•
-
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Primed for increased workload•