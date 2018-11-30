Updating a previous report, Edwards (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, was a full participant in Friday's practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

The Ravens released their injury designations for Sunday's contest before their final practice of the week concluded, so it wasn't immediately known how extensively Edwards was involved in the session. Though the questionable tag implies Edwards only has a 50-50 shot to suit up this weekend, his full involvement at Friday's practice would make it surprising if he was ultimately held out. With that in mind, it's expected that Edwards will reprise the lead-back role that has translated to 40 carries the past two weeks, during which he's piled up 233 yards and a touchdown. Edwards' primary threat to backfield work, Alex Collins (foot), is also listed as questionable for Week 13, but Collins seems less likely to suit up after failing to practice this week on the heels of an absence in last Sunday's win over the Raiders.