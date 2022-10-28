Edwards suffered a hamstring injury in Thursday's game against the Buccaneers and is questionable to return.

Edwards was on the field for the first time this season in Week 7 after recovering a torn ACL he suffered prior to the 2021 campaign. He was questionable after logging limited practices throughout the short week leading up to the matchup against Tampa Bay and had managed to pick up 65 yards on 11 carries before suffering the hamstring injury midway through the fourth quarter. The extent of the issue is unclear, but Kenyan Drake will take over as the top rusher in Baltimore's backfield for the time being.