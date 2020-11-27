Edwards and the Ravens won't play Sunday at Pittsburgh after the NFL announced the game was rescheduled for Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even with this game getting moved for a second time, Edwards is poised to lead Baltimore's backfield after both Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Considering the Ravens rank second in the NFL in rush play percentage (51.9) and Edwards has averaged 5.1 yards per carry through two-plus seasons, he could have a productive outing Tuesday, assuming the game is played.