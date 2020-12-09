Edwards ran for 101 yards on seven carries during Tuesday's 34-17 win against Dallas.
Baltimore reached 200-plus rush yards for the 12th time since the start of 2019, also posting the second-highest rushing output of any team this season (294). Edwards was integral towards attaining those distinctions, breaking off three runs of 20-plus yards against a Cowboys defense that has conceded more than 260 rushing yards on three different occasions this season. The Miami product only garnered one more carry than Mark Ingram, in what was the veteran's return from a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nevertheless, with an explosive performance Week 13, Edwards seems poised to maintain a role of his own for the stretch run.