Edwards (ankle) "shouldn't be limited" Sunday against the Falcons, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards missed practice Wednesday, but Hensley notes that the running back "looked fine moving around Thursday and Friday." With Alex Collins (foot) now on IR, Ty Montgomery should be next in line for touches in the Ravens' Week 13 backfield behind Edwards, with Kenneth Dixon and Javorius Allen also on hand.

