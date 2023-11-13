Edwards rushed the ball 11 times for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Browns. He added one catch for four yards.

Though Keaton Mitchell has proven to be the more explosive player, Edwards remained the lead back in Baltimore and out-touched Mitchell 12-4. Edwards was largely unremarkable with the opportunity, though he did manage to fall into the end zone from one yard away early in the fourth quarter. He now has at least one touchdown in four consecutive games, and though his grip on the lead-back role may be tenuous, Edwards will likely remain the short-yardage option at a minimum.