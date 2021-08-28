Edwards took two carries for 27 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Washington, while teammate J.K. Dobbins left early with a knee/leg injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The injury didn't look good, with Dobbins going down for a couple minutes before he was helped off by trainers and later carted to the locker room. Edwards didn't get much work Friday night, but he may now be the Week 1 starter and lead back in a road matchup with the Raiders on Monday Night Football (Sept. 13). The Ravens' other tailbacks are Justice Hill (who missed Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury), Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary.