Ravens' Gus Edwards: Rests for Preseason Week 3
Edwards did not play Thursday against the Eagles.
The Ravens held out three of their top four backs Thursday, with only rookie Justice Hill seeing time among the runners projected to make the roster. Edwards was held out of the first two joint practices with Philadelphia early in the week but was able to return Tuesday. The second-year back's spot on the team is safe, but Hill seems to be working towards seeing a significant role behind Mark Ingram as well, which could come at Edwards' expense.
