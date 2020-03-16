Edwards will remain with the Ravens after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent.

Edwards is thus slated to reprise his role working behind Baltimore's top back, Mark Ingram. Edwards finished up the 2019 campaign with 133 carries for 711 yards and two TDs, to go along with seven catches for 45 yards. As long as Ingram stays healthy, Edwards isn't a strong fantasy lineup option, but the 24-year-old has been productive when given the opportunity, having maintained an average of 5.3 yards per carry over his first two seasons with Baltimore.