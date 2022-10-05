Edwards (knee) has returned to practice.
With that, Edwards, who is bouncing back from an ACL injury that forced him to miss the 2021 season, has been designated to return from the PUP list and thus has a 21-day window in which to be activated to the Ravens' 53-man roster. In the absence of any setbacks, Edwards will have a chance to reclaim a key complementary role in Baltimore's backfield, which is currently led by J.K. Dobbins. It remains to be seen, however, if Edwards will be available for this Sunday's game against the Bengals.