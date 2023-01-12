Edwards (concussion) was present at practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Edwards departed the Ravens' Week 18 loss in Cincinnati with a head injury and eventually was diagnosed with a concussion. After sitting out Wednesday's session, he was back on the field one day later wearing a non-contact jersey and a protective Guardian Cap, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. While Edwards has made some progress through the concussion protocol, he seems destined to go down as a limited participant Thursday.