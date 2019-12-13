Ravens' Gus Edwards: Rips off long run in win
Edwards had five carries for 35 yards in Thursday's 42-21 win over the Jets.
Baltimore turned to Edwards to close things out Thursday, giving him three carries for 29 yards in the second half. Edwards has been effective when given opportunities, averaging 5.2 YPC, but his workload has been inconsistent. He's only seen double-digit carries twice all season and both of those instances came during blowouts. Edwards is also not involved in the passing game with just five targets on the year, which lowers his weekly floor. He and the Ravens will travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 16.
