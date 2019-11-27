Edwards ran for 55 yards on 14 carries during Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.

Edwards' 14 carries Monday were high highest total since Week 1. Coming off of a game in which he posted impressive numbers against the Texans, Edwards' usage against the Rams is sure to draw some attention -- but context is important. Eleven of Edwards' carries came in the second half, with Baltimore nursing -- at minimum -- a three-score lead. Edwards certainly has the frame to be a bruising finisher, and the Ravens may be blowing a few teams out down the stretch, but it will be somewhat of a shock if Sunday's opponent, the 49ers, are one of them. That said, don't be surprised if Baltimore goes particularly run heavy against a San Francisco defense that ranks tops in the league against the pass, but can be run on.