Ravens' Gus Edwards: Rumbles for 55 yards
Edwards ran for 55 yards on 14 carries during Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.
Edwards' 14 carries Monday were high highest total since Week 1. Coming off of a game in which he posted impressive numbers against the Texans, Edwards' usage against the Rams is sure to draw some attention -- but context is important. Eleven of Edwards' carries came in the second half, with Baltimore nursing -- at minimum -- a three-score lead. Edwards certainly has the frame to be a bruising finisher, and the Ravens may be blowing a few teams out down the stretch, but it will be somewhat of a shock if Sunday's opponent, the 49ers, are one of them. That said, don't be surprised if Baltimore goes particularly run heavy against a San Francisco defense that ranks tops in the league against the pass, but can be run on.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.
-
11/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.
-
Week 13 WR Preview: Trust Hopkins?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Top Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...