Ravens' Gus Edwards: Scores long touchdown in win
Edwards rushed eight times for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 41-7 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Edwards put an exclamation point on the big win with a 63-yard touchdown rumble at the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, a run that resulted in his second rushing score of the campaign. Edwards' opportunity came as a result of game script, however, so expectations should be tempered despite the big play. The second-year back hasn't seen double-digit carries since Week 1, and he'll be expected to continue in a clear complementary role versus the Rams in a Monday night Week 12 matchup.
