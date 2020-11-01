Edwards registered 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.
Edwards was inserted into a prominent role Week 6 against the Eagles as Mark Ingram (ankle) exited after nine offensive snaps. The Miami product garnered a season-high 14 carries during a 30-28 win over Philadelphia, and Sunday he again set a 2020 best in that category while establishing a 5.4 yards-per-carry average. There's no guarantee Ingram returns next Sunday against the Colts, as he continues to recuperate from a high-ankle issue. In a scenario in which Ingram sits again, Edwards would likely continue to split carries with J.K. Dobbins atop the Baltimore backfield. It's a challenging matchup upcoming, as Indianapolis held Detroit to a measly 29 team rushing yards during Week 8.