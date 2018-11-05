Ravens' Gus Edwards: Sees one carry Sunday
Edwards had one carry for 10 yards Sunday against the Steelers.
The rookie played just four offensive snaps Sunday, and part of that has to do with Baltimore abandoning the run in the second half. Still, Edwards made his lone carry count with a 10-yard gain. However, he also had a messy exchange at the mesh point on a handoff with Lamar Jackson that also may have motivated the Ravens to leave Edwards on the sidelines. The Ravens are on a bye this week before returning to action Nov.18 against the Bengals.
