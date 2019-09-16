Edwards had three carries for 11 yards in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The Ravens didn't have the luxury of pulling their starters against the Cardinals, which led to Mark Ingram taking the majority of the running back snaps. Edwards, who saw 17 carries in the opener, played just 16 snaps against Arizona and his production was modest yet again as he was held under 4.0 yards per carry. It's also worth noting that rookie Justice Hill matched Edwards' play count, although he had two touches for 14 yards. It appears that Baltimore will continue to lean on Ingram in competitive situations, so Edwards could be in for a limited role again in Week 3 when the Ravens go to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs.