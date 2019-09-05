Ravens' Gus Edwards: Should have role in opener
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman suggested Edwards and Justice Hill will have roles behind starter Mark Ingram. "We'll probably kind of see who's got the hot hand," Roman said Thursday. "But, you know, Mark's our starter, and I think everybody is going to contribute."
Ingram's status atop the depth chart has never been questioned, but Edwards and Hill should still get some chances in a run-heavy offense, especially now that Kenneth Dixon (knee) is out of the picture. The Ravens likely will have all three running backs active for Sunday's game in Miami, with the workload split to be determined. Roman seems to be hinting at a degree of involvement for each of the three players.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Get lineup advice for every game on the schedule in Week 1 as Dave Richard makes start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...