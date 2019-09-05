Offensive coordinator Greg Roman suggested Edwards and Justice Hill will have roles behind starter Mark Ingram. "We'll probably kind of see who's got the hot hand," Roman said Thursday. "But, you know, Mark's our starter, and I think everybody is going to contribute."

Ingram's status atop the depth chart has never been questioned, but Edwards and Hill should still get some chances in a run-heavy offense, especially now that Kenneth Dixon (knee) is out of the picture. The Ravens likely will have all three running backs active for Sunday's game in Miami, with the workload split to be determined. Roman seems to be hinting at a degree of involvement for each of the three players.