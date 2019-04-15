Edwards has signed his tender with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Edwards caught on with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and can be kept under team control at a low price through 2020. He served as Baltimore's lead runner during the second half of last season, but he'll now slide back to a complementary role with Mark Ingram hopping in as the starter. Edwards and Kenneth Dixon will compete for backup work in a run-heavy offense.

