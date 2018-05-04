Ravens' Gus Edwards: Signs with Baltimore as UDFA

Edwards has signed a contract with the Ravens.

Edwards (6-foot-1, 235 pounds) joins Mark Thompson (Florida) and De'Lance Turner (Alcorn State) as undrafted running backs to latch on with Baltimore this offseason, and the trio will likely be competing for one potential roster spot. As a redshirt senior at Rutgers in 2017, Edwards racked up 816 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns.