Edwards is on track to serve as the Ravens' starting running back in Wednesday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Confirming a report from Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports, Rapoport relays that neither J.K. Dobbins (illness) nor Mark Ingram (illness) will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 12 contest. With top quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) also sitting out while Robert Griffin steps in behind center, Edwards looks like the clear top candidate to dominate the carries for Baltimore. Edwards hasn't shown much aptitude as a pass catcher during his three-year career, however, so he could cede reps to fourth-stringer Justice Hill on third downs and in obvious passing situations.