The Ravens signed Mark Ingram to join Edwards and Kenneth Dixon in the backfield, ESPN.com reports.

Coach John Harbuagh referred to Edwards as his No. 1 running back a couple weeks ago, but it's pretty clear that won't be the case unless Ingram misses time with an injury. The 29-year-old former Saint is coming off four straight seasons with at least 4.6 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns, and he's also far more proven than Edwards and Dixon in terms of blocking and receiving (228 career receptions). The team should still have a role for Edwards in a run-heavy offense, but he'll presumably be competing for the No. 2 job instead of the starting gig.

