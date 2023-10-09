Edwards rushed the ball 12 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

Edwards remained the lead back in the Baltimore backfield in terms of carries, but he ceded work as a pass catcher and in the red zone to Justice Hill. That left Edwards with an empty stat line despite a relatively efficient rushing performance. He should continue to have a role moving forward, but it isn't likely to be particularly fantasy-friendly.