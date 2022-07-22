Edwards (knee) has been placed on the active/PUP list by the Ravens, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

Also landing on the list is fellow running back J.K. Dobbins, who, like Edwards, is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered prior to the start of the 2021 regular season. Either of the players can come off the PUP list at any time during training camp, though neither has a concrete timetable for a return to practice. When healthy, Dobbins profiles as the Ravens' top backfield option, with Edwards next in line for carries, and in that context the status of the duo will need to be closely monitored ahead of Week 1. Also in the team's backfield mix are Mike Davis, Tyler Badie and Justice Hill (Achilles).