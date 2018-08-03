Ravens' Gus Edwards: Starts HOF Game
Edwards gained 35 yards on 10 carries and 23 yards on one reception in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Bears.
With Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon (hamstring) all held out, Edwards got the start and most of the first-half work, while fellow undrafted rookies De'Lance Turner and Mark Thompson combined for just 27 yards on 11 touches. Edwards seems to have the early lead in a battle for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart, but there's no guarantee any of the three rookies makes the 53-man roster.
