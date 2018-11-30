Ravens' Gus Edwards: Status murky for Week 13
Edwards (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The ankle issue prevented Edwards from practicing Wednesday, but he returned to limited activity a day later. It's unclear how extensively Edwards was involved in Friday's session, but the Ravens' decision to list him as questionable implies some uncertainty with regards to his Week 13 status. Meanwhile, fellow running back Alex Collins (foot) is also questionable, though he seems less likely of the two to suit up after missing the Week 12 win over the Raiders and failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. If both Edwards and Collins are unavailable this weekend, the Ravens could lean more heavily on Ty Montgomery out of the backfield, with quarterback Lamar Jackson also retaining a sizable role on the ground in Baltimore's run-heavy game plan.
