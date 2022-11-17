Edwards (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Coming out of the Ravens' Week 10 bye, Edwards hasn't completed moved past the right hamstring injury that sidelined him for the team's Week 9 win over the Saints. At this stage of the week, Edwards at least appears to be on a path to suiting up Sunday against the Panthers, as he's now practiced in a limited fashion on consecutive days. He still may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.