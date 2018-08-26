Ravens' Gus Edwards: Struggles for running room in win
Edwards rushed 16 times for 38 yards and secured one of two targets for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday.
The undrafted rookie from Rutgers couldn't find much running room while seeing extended action for the fourth straight exhibition. Coach John Harbaugh has given Edwards every chance to showcase his skills, but the 23-year-old hasn't been very efficient on a per-carry basis. The practice squad may be his likely destination after final cuts, but he could see significant volume again in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Redskins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...