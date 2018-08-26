Edwards rushed 16 times for 38 yards and secured one of two targets for seven yards in the Ravens' 27-10 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday.

The undrafted rookie from Rutgers couldn't find much running room while seeing extended action for the fourth straight exhibition. Coach John Harbaugh has given Edwards every chance to showcase his skills, but the 23-year-old hasn't been very efficient on a per-carry basis. The practice squad may be his likely destination after final cuts, but he could see significant volume again in next Thursday's preseason finale versus the Redskins.