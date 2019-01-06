Ravens' Gus Edwards: Struggles with efficiency in loss
Edwards rushed eight times for 23 yards in the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
With a nearly non-existent role in the passing game thus far in his young career, Edwards' fantasy production is exceedingly dependent on his success, or lack thereof, on the ground. Thus, when the running game is neutralized by game script, so too is Edwards, as was clearly the case Sunday. It was a disappointing finish for the Rutgers product, who certainly made a noticeable impact during the stretch run of the regular season with a trio of 100-yard efforts and another two over 80 in the last seven games. He'll look to pick up where he left off in 2019 while likely sharing a fair amount of touches with backfield mate Kenneth Dixon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...