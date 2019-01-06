Edwards rushed eight times for 23 yards in the Ravens' 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

With a nearly non-existent role in the passing game thus far in his young career, Edwards' fantasy production is exceedingly dependent on his success, or lack thereof, on the ground. Thus, when the running game is neutralized by game script, so too is Edwards, as was clearly the case Sunday. It was a disappointing finish for the Rutgers product, who certainly made a noticeable impact during the stretch run of the regular season with a trio of 100-yard efforts and another two over 80 in the last seven games. He'll look to pick up where he left off in 2019 while likely sharing a fair amount of touches with backfield mate Kenneth Dixon.